Cyberattack Disrupts Refrigeration At 700 Supermarkets

A cyberattack has disrupted refrigeration systems in roughly 700 supermarkets across France, causing millions of euros in food spoilage and highlighting the vulnerability of essential infrastructure. The incident forced some stores to shut down their websites serving customers in Europe and the United States, although French officials said there is no immediate threat to the nation's food supply.

The attack targeted the controls of supermarket cooling systems, triggering a defrost mode that heated units to 50 degrees Celsius—about 122 degrees Fahrenheit. Employees reportedly noticed the problem after about six hours, by which time large amounts of fresh produce, dairy, meat, and frozen goods had spoiled.

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure told Parliament the attack affected about 700 of France’s 10,000 supermarkets. He reassured lawmakers that "there is no risk to France’s food supplies" but acknowledged the disruption "touches the heart of our food security."

The financial losses are estimated in the millions of euros. The specific contractor responsible for the compromised refrigeration systems was not identified, and details about the origin or method of the cyberattack have not yet been released. Investigations are underway to determine how hackers breached the systems and to identify those responsible.

The incident is prompting authorities to review cybersecurity measures in supermarket chains and could lead to new protocols to better protect critical systems from future attacks. The investigation remains ongoing, and further details are expected as officials and cybersecurity experts work to strengthen defenses across the food supply network.