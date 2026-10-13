Def Leppard Announce Massive 2027 North American Tour

Def Leppard are gearing up for a massive North American tour in 2027 — and they’re bringing some big names along for the ride.

The rock legends have announced a 45-date trek featuring special guests Goo Goo Dolls and The Struts. The tour kicks off March 2 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and wraps July 2 in Indianapolis, with stops in major markets including Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Los Angeles, Seattle, Atlanta and New York City.

Def Leppard will also donate $1 from every ticket sold to City of Hope, an organization focused on cancer research and treatment. General ticket sales start Friday (Oct. 16) at 10 a.m. local time.

Back in August, member Vivian Campbell revealed that his cancer had returned following an unsuccessful bone marrow transplant.

“I got really scared about what was happening and the pace at which it was happening,” he revealed to Radio YSKL. “I realized at that point that I had to do a donor transplant. It was my only hope to survive.”

Campbell was first diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2013.

The iconic band's latest studio album, Diamond Star Halos, dropped in 2023.