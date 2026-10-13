Dodgers Consider Sitting Ohtani For NLCS Game Three

The Los Angeles Dodgers are contemplating benching superstar Shohei Ohtani for Game Three of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers due to his ongoing injury struggles. Multiple sources indicate that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts may decide to sit Ohtani if there are signs that his knee and biceps issues are still affecting his performance. However, if Ohtani asserts that he is healthy, he will continue to play.

The Dodgers are currently trailing the Brewers two games to none as they prepare for Wednesday's (October 14) rematch. Ohtani's recent performance has been under scrutiny, as he has been dealing with a lingering knee injury and hasn't pitched since before the All-Star break. Despite remaining in the lineup as a hitter, his struggles have been evident. In the series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Ohtani managed only one hit and struck out nine times in 18 at-bats, with most of his appearances coming against left-handed pitchers, according to Yahoo Sports.

Roberts has expressed confidence in Ohtani's ability to bounce back, emphasizing the need for him to recalibrate his approach at the plate. "Certainly, whatever opponent we face, they're gonna try to put as many lefties on Shohei," Roberts said. "But hoping that he can do a little self-reflecting on that series. And how aggressive he was outside of the strike zone, passive in the zone — just the at-bat quality needs to get better."