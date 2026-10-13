Doechii Returns With New Song ‘BOMBS’ Ahead Of Anticipated Album

"I spent the past few years relearning Hip-Hop as a student,” she wrote. “Studying its language, its history, its roots. Now, I feel inspired to contribute to evolve it. To stretch it through different genres, different sounds and different parts of myself. This chapter of my life is about FREEDOM. Freedom, adventure and unpredictability are serving meeee (and well). Omg and INTEGRATION (ima get back to this after I finish my tea). A mission is brewing inside of me (a responsibility really) to see Black Womanhood exist at the center of Hip-Hop AND Pop.”



"BOMBS" is Doechii's first solo track of 2026. Earlier this year, she teamed up with Lady Gaga to serve up "Runway" from The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack. Before that, she joined forces with SZA for her last single "girl, get up." Doechii originally launched her "Swamp Sessions" in 2024 to preview music from her critically acclaimed mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. Now that the series has returned, fans can expect to hear more new music from Doechii soon.



Watch the "BOMBS" music video and see what The Breakfast Club has to say about it below.