Doechii Returns With New Song ‘BOMBS’ Ahead Of Anticipated Album
By Tony M. Centeno
October 13, 2026
Doechii is back with new music and an update on her anticipated debut album.
On Monday, October 12, the Grammy Award-winning rapper released her new song "BOMBS" as part of her beloved "Swamp Sessions." The high-octane track, produced by Adele Drive, has Doechii rapping at record speed. In her self-directed video, she transforms into a fembot and strikes several jaw-dropping poses in a swamp while wearing nothing but a two-piece, metallic outfit with matching platform heels. At one point in the video, Doechii smiles and salutes while fireworks shoot out of her bra. In addition to the video, Doechii also shared a lengthy letter about how she's feeling ahead of her upcoming album.
Doechii shared new photos of her journal entry where she opens up about her new chapter of her life, her journey as a student of the history of Hip-Hop and it’s roots and her mission as an artist. ⭐️⏳🐊 pic.twitter.com/EZ7XM1wK0E— Everything Doechii 🐊 (@EDoechii) October 12, 2026
"I spent the past few years relearning Hip-Hop as a student,” she wrote. “Studying its language, its history, its roots. Now, I feel inspired to contribute to evolve it. To stretch it through different genres, different sounds and different parts of myself. This chapter of my life is about FREEDOM. Freedom, adventure and unpredictability are serving meeee (and well). Omg and INTEGRATION (ima get back to this after I finish my tea). A mission is brewing inside of me (a responsibility really) to see Black Womanhood exist at the center of Hip-Hop AND Pop.”
"BOMBS" is Doechii's first solo track of 2026. Earlier this year, she teamed up with Lady Gaga to serve up "Runway" from The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack. Before that, she joined forces with SZA for her last single "girl, get up." Doechii originally launched her "Swamp Sessions" in 2024 to preview music from her critically acclaimed mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. Now that the series has returned, fans can expect to hear more new music from Doechii soon.
Watch the "BOMBS" music video and see what The Breakfast Club has to say about it below.