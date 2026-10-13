Green Sea Turtles Rescued During Smuggling Raid Returned To The Ocean

Bali authorities released 20 protected green sea turtles into the ocean after seizing them from an abandoned boat believed to belong to wildlife smugglers who fled during a police raid. The release took place on Tuesday (October 13) on Serangan Island, also known as Turtle Island, in southern Bali.

Officers first conducted health checks on the turtles at a conservation center before carefully moving them to the beach using blue cloths and a small truck. The rescue and release were part of ongoing efforts by Indonesian officials to combat the illegal wildlife trade, which threatens the survival of the endangered green sea turtle species.

The region is a known hotspot for sea turtle trafficking, and law enforcement continues to work on identifying and apprehending those responsible for the illegal activity.

The Indonesian Navy and volunteers have previously collaborated to release confiscated green sea turtles back into their natural habitat following anti-poaching raids. These ongoing conservation efforts are critical, as the green sea turtle is listed as endangered due to habitat loss and poaching.

Authorities have not yet announced any arrests related to the latest raid, but investigations are ongoing to find the individuals connected to the smuggling attempt. Officials say they remain committed to protecting Bali’s marine life and will continue their vigilance against wildlife trafficking.