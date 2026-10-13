Guardians Seek 2-0 ALCS Lead Over Rays

The Cleveland Guardians aim to secure a 2-0 lead in the American League Championship Series (ALCS) against the Tampa Bay Rays tonight. After a comeback win in Game 1 on Monday (October 12), the Guardians will face the Rays at Tropicana Field at 8 p.m. Eastern. Rookie left-hander Parker Messick will start for Cleveland, while Tampa Bay counters with right-hander Freddy Peralta.

Messick, who hails from Plant City, Florida, will have a large cheering section, including family and friends, as he pitches close to home. He has a strong track record against the Rays, boasting a 1.03 ERA in four career starts against them, according to Cleveland.com. "It's going to be fun," Messick said, reflecting on his past experiences at Tropicana Field.

The Rays, who finished the regular season with 98 wins, are looking to bounce back after their Game 1 loss. They have a strong lineup and pitching staff, including Junior Caminero and Yandy Díaz, as noted by MLB.com. Despite the setback, Caminero remains optimistic, saying, "We know exactly who we are. We won 98 games for a reason."

The Guardians, led by manager Stephen Vogt, have momentum on their side after rallying from an 0-2 deficit to defeat the Chicago White Sox in the AL Division Series. Vogt expressed confidence in Messick's ability to handle the pressure, stating, "He's put in two very good performances here in Tampa."