Heartbreaking New Details Revealed In Death Of 'Breaking Bad' Actor RJ Mitte

Tragic new details regarding the death of Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte have come to light.

One day after news broke that the actor had passed away in Brownsville, Texas, a rep for Mitte confirmed to People that he died by suicide. He was 34 years old.

The Brownsville Police Department told the outlet that authorities responded to a call shortly before 1 p.m. and found the actor dead at his home, noting that an investigation into his death was "ongoing." A judge later shared that there appeared to be no signs of foul play. A medical examiner will determine his official manner of death in an autopsy.

Mitte's reps confirmed the actor's death on Monday (October 12) and remembered him for not just his work on screen but his efforts behind the scenes as a disability rights activist. He has been open about his experiences living with cerebral palsy, which was also reflected in his character Walt Jr. on Breaking Bad.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," his rep said in a statement, per Variety. "Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion."

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, there is help. Contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24/7 by dialing "988," visit the website at 988lifeline.org or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting "HOME" to 741741.