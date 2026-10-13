iHeartRadio ALTer EGO 2027 Lineup Revealed: Evanescence, Billy Corgan, The Offspring & More

The 2027 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO lineup is here, and it's one of the deepest rosters in the event's history. Evanescence, The Offspring, Death Cab for Cutie, Modest Mouse, Slightly Stoopid, Young the Giant, The Warning and Temper City will take the stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 16, 2027 — plus a rare special performance from Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan.

Can't make it to LA? The concert will broadcast live on iHeartRadio Alternative and Rock stations across the country and stream on the iHeartRadio app.

iHeartRadio ALTer EGO 2027 Lineup

Evanescence

The Offspring

Billy Corgan (special performance)

Death Cab for Cutie

Slightly Stoopid

Modest Mouse

Young the Giant

The Warning

Temper City

This year's bill spans generations of alternative and rock. Evanescence, The Offspring and Death Cab for Cutie bring decades of hits, while Modest Mouse adds its singular indie edge. SoCal favorites Slightly Stoopid and Young the Giant play to a hometown crowd, and rising acts The Warning and Temper City round out the night.

"This year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO delivers a diverse lineup spanning all genres of Alternative and Rock music," said Lisa Worden, Program Director for ALT 98.7 and Senior Vice President of Rock and Alternative for iHeartMedia. "Bridging the gap from trailblazers Evanescence, The Offspring, and Death Cab for Cutie to emerging artists The Warning and Temper City, mixed with SoCal faves Slightly Stoopid and Young the Giant, the incomparable Modest Mouse, plus a very special solo performance from the one and only Billy Corgan! It's truly going to be a night for the books."

Host Woody is ready too. "So here we are again. Music and 15,000 friends coming together for another ALTer EGO," he said. "Rest assured, despite the questionable hosting decision this is guaranteed to be a great night! Really, it's the only way to start 2027!"

How to Get iHeartRadio ALTer EGO 2027 Tickets

There are three ways to buy tickets before they sell out. All times are listed in Pacific and Eastern time.

Capital One Cardholder Presale: Tue., Oct. 20, 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET through Thu., Oct. 22, 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET at iHeartRadio.com/capitalone

Tue., Oct. 20, 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET through Thu., Oct. 22, 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET at iHeartRadio.com/capitalone ALT 98.7 VIP Sale (24 hours): Thu., Oct. 22, 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET through Fri., Oct. 23, 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET at alt987fm.com

Thu., Oct. 22, 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET through Fri., Oct. 23, 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET at alt987fm.com General Public On-Sale: Fri., Oct. 23, 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET, while supplies last, at Ticketmaster.com

Presale and VIP sale tickets are limited and available while supplies last.

Capital One Access Pass: Private Death Cab for Cutie Soundcheck

Eligible Capital One cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to presale ticket purchases. The pass includes an exclusive pre-show event with a private soundcheck performance by Death Cab for Cutie, complimentary food and drinks, and more.

"Music has a unique way of bringing people together, and our partnership with iHeartRadio for ALTer EGO is all about opening the door to those once-in-a-lifetime moments," said Amit Desai, Senior Director of Brand Sponsorships at Capital One.

Win a Trip to ALTer EGO in Los Angeles

All this week, iHeartRadio is giving fans the chance to win trips to Los Angeles to attend ALTer EGO before tickets go on sale. The contest runs on more than 80 iHeartRadio Alternative, Classic Rock 90s, Classic Rock 2000s and Rock stations nationwide. Tune in to your local station for details.

iHeartRadio ALTer EGO 2027 FAQ