JAŸ-Z's three-night residency at Yankee Stadium reportedly generated millions.



According to updated numbers TouringData shared on Saturday, October 10, Hov's three sold-out "JAŸ-Z 30" shows racked up $42,290,766 in total revenue after selling 136,934 tickets. It's the biggest box office report by a rapper in history. JAŸ-Z's opening night, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of his debut album Reasonable Doubt, is his highest-grossing concert of all time, with $14.097 million earned. The following night, which focused on the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, was the Roc Nation founder's most-attended show of all time, with 45,645 tickets sold.