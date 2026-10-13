JAY-Z Reportedly Racks Up Over $42 Million From Yankee Stadium Shows
By Tony M. Centeno
October 13, 2026
JAŸ-Z's three-night residency at Yankee Stadium reportedly generated millions.
According to updated numbers TouringData shared on Saturday, October 10, Hov's three sold-out "JAŸ-Z 30" shows racked up $42,290,766 in total revenue after selling 136,934 tickets. It's the biggest box office report by a rapper in history. JAŸ-Z's opening night, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of his debut album Reasonable Doubt, is his highest-grossing concert of all time, with $14.097 million earned. The following night, which focused on the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, was the Roc Nation founder's most-attended show of all time, with 45,645 tickets sold.
#JAŸZ's "JAŸ-Z30" officially earns the biggest box office report by a Rapper in history, with $42.3 million from 137,000 tickets sold across 3 shows at Yankee Stadium in New York on July 10-12, 2026.— Touring Data (@touringdata) October 10, 2026
During the three-night event, JAŸ-Z performed numerous hits from his beloved albums. He brought out several special guests, including Beyoncé, Memphis Bleek, Jermaine Dupri, Rihanna, Jeezy, Teyana Taylor, and others. During his "Extra Innings" finale, Hov also performed a few fan favorites from his extensive catalog with surprise appearances from Clipse, Pharrell Williams, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, The-Dream, and more.
The record puts Hov in a rare club of Black artists who've grossed over $10 million from a single show, including his wife, Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Chris Brown, Usher, and Ye. He's expected to earn more from his recent concerts in Paris and London. JAŸ-Z trekked overseas last month to bring his anniversary concerts to fans in France and the U.K. He's also set to travel to the West Coast, where he'll hit the stage for his "JAŸ-Z 30" show at SoFi Stadium.