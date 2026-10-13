JPL's Perseverance Rover Sets Mars Distance Record

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) at Caltech has set a new interplanetary record with NASA's Mars Perseverance rover, which has now traveled over 28 miles on the Martian surface. This achievement surpasses the previous record held by NASA's Opportunity rover, which covered a similar distance over 14 years before its mission ended in 2018. Perseverance has been exploring Mars for nearly six years, according to Design World.

The Opportunity rover, which landed on Mars in January 2004, was initially designed for a 90-day mission but exceeded expectations by lasting nearly 15 years. It traveled more than 28 miles, making significant scientific discoveries about Mars' ancient wet conditions, as noted by Engineering.com.

Perseverance's record-breaking journey highlights the advancements in rover technology and exploration capabilities. The rover's mission continues to provide valuable insights into Mars' geology and climate, contributing to NASA's ongoing efforts to understand the Red Planet's potential for past microbial life.