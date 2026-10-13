Jury Selected For British Actor Russell Brand's UK Trial

The jury has been selected for the trial of British actor Russell Brand, who faces charges of rape and sexual assault. Brand, 51, appeared at London's Southwark Crown Court on Monday (October 12) with his wife, Laura Gallacher, as the trial commenced. He has pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault, involving allegations made by six women regarding incidents between 1999 and 2009.

Brand, known for his stand-up routines and roles in films like "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and "Get Him to the Greek," arrived at the court flanked by security guards. The trial is expected to last up to 10 weeks, with the prosecution set to open its case later this week, according to NBC News.

The charges against Brand include accusations of raping a woman in a hotel room during a Labour Party conference, grabbing a TV worker's breasts and forcing her into a sex act in a toilet, and kissing and groping a radio station worker. Brand has consistently denied the allegations, as reported by The Independent.

Brand, who has moved away from mainstream media in recent years, now resides in Florida and has built a significant online following. The trial proceedings continue with Brand out on bail, according to Reuters.