Katie Zacharia Debuts As White House Press Secretary

By iHeartRadio

October 13, 2026

Katie Zacharia Holds Her First Briefing As White House Press Secretary
Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Katie Zacharia held her first briefing as White House press secretary on Tuesday (October 13), following the departure of Karoline Leavitt in August. Zacharia, who previously worked as a conservative commentator and communications adviser for Trump Media, expressed her excitement about joining President Donald Trump's team. "I'm thrilled to officially be a part of this incredible journey together," she said, as reported by Fox News.

During the briefing, Zacharia covered several topics, including President Trump's upcoming campaign visits to Georgia, Kentucky, and Florida. She also confirmed that Trump had asked Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign as U.S. Ambassador to Greece, following allegations of impropriety. Zacharia stated, "We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign. She has been a wonderful asset to the team and we wish her well."

Zacharia's briefing lasted less than 15 minutes, during which she took questions from only three reporters. She emphasized her commitment to balancing her new role with family life, as she and her husband plan to move to Washington, D.C., with their four children. "The idea of not spending evenings with my kids is completely unacceptable," she said, according to MS NOW.

Zacharia's appointment comes at a critical time for the Trump administration, with midterm elections approaching and the president's approval ratings at a record low. Her predecessor, Leavitt, had been known for her combative style and left the role to spend more time with her family. Zacharia, who has a history of controversial social media posts, will navigate a tense relationship between the White House and the media, as TIME reported.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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