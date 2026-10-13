"The world never forgot about him and his death," she continued. "And neither did Las Vegas. It took us 30 years but at this time you are going to face justice for what you did on September 7, 1996."



Davis received 20 years to life for his first-degree murder conviction and a mandatory consecutive sentence of 20 years to life for the deadly weapon enhancement. Because he remained in jail since his arrest in 2023, he received 731 days of time served toward his sentence.



During the week-long trial, prosecutors alleged that Davis organized the shooting after 'Pac and Davis' nephew, Orlando Anderson, fought at the MGM Grand earlier that night. They pointed to past interviews and Davis' book, in which Davis admitted to being in the car during the shooting. They also described him as a "shot caller" who directed the gunman to fire at 'Pac. The jury took about 90 minutes to deliberate the verdict following closing arguments.



After the verdict was read, Shakur’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, silently cried and later hugged the prosecutors. Mopreme Shakur, 'Pac's half-brother, raised his fist in the air. 2Pac's cousin, Aiysha Obafemi, said the family was "elated and relieved" with the verdict. Davis immediately told the judge that he plans to appeal the decision.

