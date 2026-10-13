Man Convicted Of Tupac's Murder Gets 40-Years-To-Life In Prison

Duane "Keffe D" Davis, the only person ever charged with the murder of rap icon Tupac Shakur, was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison on Tuesday (October 13) in a Las Vegas courtroom. The 63-year-old was convicted of first-degree murder in August for orchestrating the 1996 drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas Strip that killed Shakur, who was 25 at the time.

Davis, a former leader of the Southside Compton Crips gang, was arrested in September 2023 and charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon. He has been in custody since his arrest. Prosecutors argued that Davis orchestrated the shooting as a retaliation after a fight involving Shakur's entourage and Davis' nephew, Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, at the MGM Grand on the night of the shooting. Shakur was shot while riding in a car with music mogul Marion "Suge" Knight and died six days later.

For years, the case remained unsolved, with no murder weapon recovered and witnesses adhering to a "code of the streets." However, Davis' own words became crucial evidence. He openly discussed his involvement in Shakur's death in interviews, documentaries, and his 2019 memoir, which prosecutors used to build their case. According to ABC News, Davis admitted to his role in the killing, which he said was part of a series of retaliatory actions between rival gangs.

Judge Carli Kierny ruled that Davis' statements in his memoir and previous police interviews were admissible as evidence. During the trial, prosecutors did not claim Davis pulled the trigger but asserted he orchestrated the shooting and provided the gun used in Shakur's death. The jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Davis guilty.

Davis plans to appeal his conviction, as reported by CNN. Shakur's family, including his siblings Maurice "Mopreme" Shakur and Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, is expected to speak at the sentencing. Prosecutor Binu Palal emphasized the impact of Davis' actions on Shakur's family, stating, "They loved that man. And the arrogance that Mr. Davis had in expressing his joy in killing that man ultimately was his undoing."

Davis remains the only person charged and convicted in Shakur's murder. The three other individuals allegedly involved in the shooting, including Anderson, have since died. The trial also brought up the name of Sean "Diddy" Combs, whom Davis claimed offered him money to kill Shakur and Knight. Combs, serving time for unrelated charges, has denied any involvement.

The case marks the end of a nearly 30-year wait for justice in Shakur's killing, with Davis' conviction bringing closure to one of the most infamous unsolved cases in music history.