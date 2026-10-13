Meta Unveils Muse Wonder AI Models

Meta has launched its latest AI models, Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full, as part of its strategy to compete with industry leaders like OpenAI and Anthropic. The launch took place on Monday (October 12), with Meta describing these models as its most capable yet. Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's CEO, has committed billions of dollars to enhance the company's AI capabilities.

The new models are designed for both personal and professional use, offering sophisticated capabilities for tasks such as coding, financial analysis, and legal inquiries. Muse Wonder will power the subscription version of Meta's personal AI assistant, Muse, while Muse Wonder Full is available through the company's AI coding tool, Muse Code. Subscription plans range from $20 to $200 per month, as reported by the Herald Online.

Alexandr Wang, Chief AI Officer at Meta, stated that the models are competitive with the best available, particularly for personal and professional agentic work. The release follows a 14-month overhaul of Meta's AI operations, which included significant investment in computing infrastructure and the recruitment of specialized researchers.

Meta's shares rose about 4% following the announcement, reflecting investor confidence in the company's AI strategy. The models aim to address limitations of AI assistants by completing multistep tasks even when real-world conditions change. This capability is crucial as companies explore agentic AI systems that can execute actions across applications rather than just generate text or answer questions.

The launch marks a shift in Meta's approach to monetizing its AI capabilities, moving from open-source models to a more direct commercial strategy through subscriptions and paid developer access. Meta's successful rollout of its personal AI agent Muse last month, which reached five million downloads in 22 days, suggests a promising path for turning AI investments into revenue streams despite privacy concerns.

Meta has emphasized the importance of trust and safety, incorporating strong safeguards against cyber misuse in its paid models. The company is monitoring agent-related incidents to improve product reliability and ensure user privacy.