No Kings Rallies Set For Saturday

Thousands are expected to participate in "No Kings" rallies this Saturday (October 17) across the United States. The events, organized by the No Kings movement, will focus on early voting and voter registration, marking a shift from previous demonstrations that opposed President Donald Trump. More than 1,500 events are planned nationwide, according to No Kings.

The rallies aim to encourage voter participation ahead of the midterm elections on November 3. Organizers emphasize the importance of making a voting plan, whether through early voting, absentee ballots, or in-person voting. The movement stresses that "power belongs to the people, but only if we use it," as stated on the No Kings website.

In Georgia, 42 events are planned, including one near Tybee Island city hall and another in Lincolnton, as reported by the Augusta Chronicle. The rallies are nonpartisan and aim to increase participation from all eligible voters.

In Michigan, the No Kings movement plans dozens of local rallies, marches, and community gatherings to encourage early voting. The events are part of a nationwide effort that includes thousands of gatherings, as noted by Michigan Advance. Organizers emphasize that the focus is on turning protest energy into civic participation.

The No Kings movement began with a nationwide day of mobilization on June 14, 2025, in response to President Trump's military parade, which many viewed as authoritarian. Since then, the movement has organized several nationwide protests and events, including watch parties for "Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment."

Organizers insist that the events are nonpartisan and will not feature political candidates, although elected officials may appear in their official capacities. The goal is to motivate voters to turn dissatisfaction into action and protect democratic institutions.