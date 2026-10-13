Olivia Rodrigo Teases Remix With Chappell Roan — What To Know

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan are the dynamic duo you never knew you needed.

On Tuesday (October 13), the superstar confirmed they teamed up once again, this time for a remix of Rodrigo's song "expectations," from her latest album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. In a joint Instagram post, they shared how they were "beyond excited" for fans to hear the updated track, which drops Thursday (October 15) alongside a new music video.

The new track marks the first time the "Vampire" singer has remixed one of her songs as well as Roan's first official collab, per Cosmopolitan. The pair first teased the remix on Sunday when she shared a clip of a screen of music production software with audio of the "Pink Pony Club" singer saying, "Ooh, Olivia does remixes now!"