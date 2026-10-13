Olivia Rodrigo Teases Remix With Chappell Roan — What To Know
By Sarah Tate
October 13, 2026
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan are the dynamic duo you never knew you needed.
On Tuesday (October 13), the superstar confirmed they teamed up once again, this time for a remix of Rodrigo's song "expectations," from her latest album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. In a joint Instagram post, they shared how they were "beyond excited" for fans to hear the updated track, which drops Thursday (October 15) alongside a new music video.
The new track marks the first time the "Vampire" singer has remixed one of her songs as well as Roan's first official collab, per Cosmopolitan. The pair first teased the remix on Sunday when she shared a clip of a screen of music production software with audio of the "Pink Pony Club" singer saying, "Ooh, Olivia does remixes now!"
Rodrigo and Roan have collaborated together in the past, with the "Good Luck, Babe!" singer even providing backing vocals for some of Rodrigo's songs in the past, such as "lacy," "obsessed" and "bad idea right?," and have both worked with producer Dan Nigro, Billboard reports.
Olivia Rodrigo teases an upcoming remix with an audio of Chappell Roan’s voice:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 12, 2026
“Ooh Olivia does remixes now” pic.twitter.com/p2nueolgyR
Roan also served as a supporting act on Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour in 2024 before she skyrocketed to fame in her own career. Most recently, Roan was one of the many artists who took the stage during the inaugural Daisy Chain Fields festival, Rodrigo's all-women music festival held in August.