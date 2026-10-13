One Dead At Six Flags Over Georgia

A tragic incident at Six Flags Over Georgia resulted in one death and at least four injuries on the Goliath roller coaster. The incident occurred Monday afternoon, and the ride was evacuated shortly after, according to WSB-TV. The roller coaster, which reaches heights of 200 feet and speeds of 70 miles per hour, was stopped with a set of cars at the top of the ride.

Officials confirmed to Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that one park visitor died, and four others were injured. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and police have not confirmed witness accounts that the man fell from the coaster after being "launched" from his seat, as reported by Now Georgia.

A statement from Six Flags Over Georgia expressed deep sadness over the incident: "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest’s family, friends, and loved ones. We are also providing support to the guests and team members affected." The park is cooperating fully with local authorities as they complete their investigation.

The City of Mableton, where the park is located, also released a statement expressing condolences and coordinating with Cobb County Police and park security. Dr. Kerry Stallings, Mableton Public Safety Director, is leading the coordination efforts.

A souvenir photo reportedly capturing the rider moments before the fatal incident has surfaced, according to a post by NewsForce on X. However, the authenticity and relevance of the photo to the investigation remain unverified, as noted by Inside the Magic.

The Goliath roller coaster, opened in 2006, is known for its high speeds and sharp turns. This incident marks at least the seventh death at the Georgia park, highlighting ongoing safety concerns in amusement parks.