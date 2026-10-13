Patrick Stump Looks Back On 25 Years of Fall Out Boy: 'How?!'

Fall Out Boy are celebrating 25 years together, and frontman Patrick Stump recently expressed his surprise and gratitude.

The rocker marked the milestone in a heartfelt social media post on Friday (Oct. 9), reflecting on the rock band’s beginnings in 2001.

“How am I 42? How is my band 25?” Stump wrote on Instagram. “And even harder to believe is the fact that anyone still wants to listen to our silly little band 25 years on.”

The musician revealed that the band didn’t truly become the group fans know today until drummer Andy Hurley joined the group more than a year after its formation.

“I always felt like the band really started when Andy finally agreed to join a little band over a year into it,” he admitted.

Stump also reflected on the band’s longevity, noting that despite their hiatus, the bandmates have continued to enjoy working together.

“I couldn’t imagine a life past 21,” he wrote. “Let’s see what milestones await the band.”