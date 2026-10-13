Paula Cole’s 'This Fire' Turns 30: 'The ‘Rebel’ In Me Finally Got To Explode'

Paula Cole reflected on the album that helped her embrace her rebellious side.

The singer-songwriter is celebrating the 30th anniversary of her Grammy-winning sophomore album, This Fire, which dropped in October 1996 and featured the hit singles “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?” and “I Don’t Want to Wait."

The Grammy winner admitted revisiting her early recordings reminded her of the freedom she found while making This Fire.

“I’m in my 20s, I’m in technicolor, I’m hurting," Cole recalled to PEOPLE. "I’m finally rebelling for the first time," she said, describing her younger self as someone who had spent years trying to be the “good girl.”

“When I was finally free in my 20s and living on my own, that was when I got to explode,” she added. “I exploded with This Fire.”

The iconic album ultimately earned seven Grammy nominations, with Cole winning Best New Artist in 1998.

Cole also said she’s grateful for the experience and the chance to reconnect with her younger self while compiling Sonic Memoir, a 63-song collection of demos, unreleased material and early recordings.

“I love that rebel inside of me, and it’s really healthy for me to touch upon her again,” she said.