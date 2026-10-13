Poll Shows Low Support For Trump's Economic Policies

A recent poll reveals widespread disapproval of President Donald Trump's handling of the U.S. economy. The Financial Times/Focaldata survey found that only 28% of Americans support the president's approach to jobs and the economy, while even fewer approve of his efforts to control inflation. The survey, conducted from October 2-4, included 2,275 respondents and has a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.

According to The Hill, President Trump campaigned on lowering prices, but inflation has slightly worsened during his tenure. The consumer price index (CPI) showed an increase from 3% in January 2025 to 3.4% in August. Rising energy costs, partly due to the ongoing conflict with Iran, have contributed to the inflationary pressures.

The poll also highlighted that only 20% of respondents approve of Trump's handling of inflation, tying with housing as the lowest-rated categories. Financial Times reported that more than two-thirds of respondents believe the economy is headed in the wrong direction. The U.S. economy added just 29,000 jobs in September, falling short of expectations, and the unemployment rate slightly increased to 4.2%.

President Trump's overall approval rating stands at 34%, with 59% disapproving of his performance. The president's low approval ratings coincide with Democrats having increasing odds of regaining control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections. Forbes noted that Trump's approval rating has stagnated at a record low of 32% in recent polls.

As the midterms approach, President Trump has been actively campaigning to boost voter turnout. During a rally in Ohio, he promised $5,000 dividend checks to Americans if Republicans maintain control of Congress. Despite his efforts, the poll indicates that many voters remain dissatisfied with his economic policies and handling of inflation.