Pope Leo's Lung Surgery Successful, Vatican Confirms

Pope Leo XIV's surgery to remove a growth from his lung was successful, the Vatican announced on Tuesday (October 13). The 71-year-old U.S.-born pontiff underwent the procedure at Rome's Gemelli hospital and has returned to his room following the operation.

The Vatican said the surgery went "according to plan," providing reassurance to Catholics worldwide who have been praying for the pope's recovery since he announced the procedure during his Sunday prayer at St. Peter's Square.

Leo revealed on Sunday (October 11) that doctors had recently discovered a nodule in his lung during a routine checkup. The growth was detected "at a very early stage" and was described as "well contained."

"Recently, during some medical examinations, doctors found a localized nodule in my lung," the pope told pilgrims gathered at the Vatican. "It was detected at a very early stage and is well contained."

Vatican Press Office Director Matteo Bruni confirmed that the nodule was discovered during routine medical examinations rather than from symptoms such as inflammation or infection.

A lung nodule is a small growth or lesion in the lung that may be benign or malignant. According to the American Thoracic Society, fewer than five percent of lung nodules are cancerous, though the risk increases with age and other factors.

Stephen Liu, a lung cancer specialist at Georgetown University, explained that lung nodules are fairly common and frequently harmless. He noted that surgical removal can provide a definitive diagnosis when doctors consider the procedure necessary and safe.

The announcement marks the first publicly disclosed health concern of Leo's papacy since his election in May 2025. The Vatican said the pope is expected to recover within about a week after the operation.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni both expressed support for the pope. "As you prepare for your hospital stay in the coming days, please accept the affectionate thoughts of all Italians—sentiments I convey on their behalf, joined by my own," Mattarella said in a statement.

Meloni praised the calm manner in which Leo disclosed his condition, describing it as reassuring.

Leo, who is considered relatively young for a pope, is known to enjoy sports, particularly tennis, and has no publicly known history of smoking or significant health problems. His predecessor, Pope Francis, died at 88 in 2025 after experiencing recurring health problems and several hospital admissions during his later years.

Unlike Francis, who rarely announced hospital visits in advance, Leo publicly disclosed his condition ahead of the planned operation.

The pope remains scheduled to undertake an 11-day pastoral visit to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from Thursday, November 6, to Monday, November 17. It is unclear whether the surgery will impact this schedule, but Leo indicated his intention to proceed with the trip during his Sunday address.