ScHoolBoy Q Gives Promising Update On His Upcoming Album

By Tony M. Centeno

October 13, 2026

ScHoolboy Q
Photo: Getty Images

ScHoolboy Q teased his next album while celebrating one of his most revered bodies of work.

The TDE artist shared some updates about his upcoming project while onstage at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Friday, October 9, during his "Blank Face 10th Anniversary Tour." Toward the end of the show, Q revealed that his seventh studio album, THank Que, will arrive next year. He also reiterated that he's not leaving the rap game any time soon.

“New album called THank Que coming out next year,” Q told fans. “I promise you that. 10-year anniversary, and I’ma be around for the 20th too. I promise that. I will never retire.”

ScHoolboy Q's next album is set to contain 12 songs. He confirmed the details in an Instagram Story he shared over the summer, showing him and his engineer working on the album.

"New cHapter," he wrote. "Wrapping up tHis 12 song album called 'THANK QUE' been working on tHis for a minute. Yes I'm coming back."

Groovy Q hasn't released solo music in over two years. His last project, Blue Lips, dropped in March 2024 and features collaborations with Rico Nasty, Lance Skiiwalker, Devin Malik, AZ Chike, Freddie Gibbs, Ab-Soul, Jozzy, and Childish Major. He brought the album to life in select cities during his rare "Blue Lips Weekends Tour."

As of this report, ScHoolboy Q has not confirmed a release date for his upcoming album. Check out more scenes from his "Blank Face 10th Anniversary" show in Los Angeles below.

ScHoolboy Q
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