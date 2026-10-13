ScHoolBoy Q Gives Promising Update On His Upcoming Album

ScHoolboy Q's next album is set to contain 12 songs. He confirmed the details in an Instagram Story he shared over the summer, showing him and his engineer working on the album.



"New cHapter," he wrote. "Wrapping up tHis 12 song album called 'THANK QUE' been working on tHis for a minute. Yes I'm coming back."



Groovy Q hasn't released solo music in over two years. His last project, Blue Lips, dropped in March 2024 and features collaborations with Rico Nasty, Lance Skiiwalker, Devin Malik, AZ Chike, Freddie Gibbs, Ab-Soul, Jozzy, and Childish Major. He brought the album to life in select cities during his rare "Blue Lips Weekends Tour."



As of this report, ScHoolboy Q has not confirmed a release date for his upcoming album. Check out more scenes from his "Blank Face 10th Anniversary" show in Los Angeles below.