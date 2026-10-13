Selma Blair’s Lawyer Blames 'Severe Confusion' For Alleged Airplane Altercation

By Sarah Tate

October 13, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

Selma Blair's lawyer is speaking out on her behalf following her arrest for assault.

The Legally Blonde actress, 54, appeared in court in front of a judge on Monday (October 12), pleading not guilty to charges of two counts of second-degree assault following an alleged physical altercation that began on a flight over the weekend, per Page Six. If convicted, she faces up to 7 years in prison. She was released on bail following her arraignment where the judge set bail at $20,000 cash, $60,000 bond or $60,000 partially secured bond.

An emotional Blair was joined in court by her defense attorneys Shawn Barnes and Joshua Reitzas, where they offered reasons for her reported behavior, which included allegedly attacking a flight attendant and kicking a police officer and nurse after they landed in New York City, E! News reports.

According to Barnes, the incident "was not an intentional assault." He claims Blair had missed taking medication prescribed to treat her multiple sclerosis and had recently fallen and hit her head. Additionally, he said she had been working "extensive hours and exhaustive hours" in the days before the flight, all of which contributed to the incident.

"These factors coupled with the altitude, resulted in a state of severe confusion and disorientation," he said.

The case has reportedly been adjourned until January 19, 2027.

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