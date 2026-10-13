Trump Sidesteps Question On Possible Strikes On Houthis

President Donald Trump has not confirmed whether he will authorize strikes on Iran-backed Houthi rebels following recent attacks in Saudi Arabia. Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump described the Houthis as "behaving very badly" but did not elaborate on any military plans. Over the weekend, Houthi strikes on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh resulted in over a dozen deaths, including an American, and injured hundreds more, as reported by NBC News.

The Houthis have increased their attacks on Saudi infrastructure, including a recent strike that killed 13 people and wounded over 300, according to Al Jazeera. Trump mentioned he might request Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to support Saudi interests, indicating potential international collaboration.

The Saudi-led coalition has intercepted several missiles launched by the Houthis, with ongoing threats of retaliation from the group. The coalition's spokesman, Col. Turki Al-Maliki, confirmed the destruction of ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh, as reported by Fox News.

The situation remains tense, with Saudi Arabia and its allies, including the United States, considering their next steps in response to the escalating conflict. The Saudi government has vowed to respond strongly to the Houthi attacks, which they have labeled as acts of war.