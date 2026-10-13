Trump Sidesteps Question On Possible Strikes On Houthis

By iHeartRadio

October 13, 2026

President Trump Departs D.C. Enroute To Political Rally In Tennessee
Photo: Aaron Schwartz / Getty Images News / Getty Images

President Donald Trump has not confirmed whether he will authorize strikes on Iran-backed Houthi rebels following recent attacks in Saudi Arabia. Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump described the Houthis as "behaving very badly" but did not elaborate on any military plans. Over the weekend, Houthi strikes on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh resulted in over a dozen deaths, including an American, and injured hundreds more, as reported by NBC News.

The Houthis have increased their attacks on Saudi infrastructure, including a recent strike that killed 13 people and wounded over 300, according to Al Jazeera. Trump mentioned he might request Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to support Saudi interests, indicating potential international collaboration.

The Saudi-led coalition has intercepted several missiles launched by the Houthis, with ongoing threats of retaliation from the group. The coalition's spokesman, Col. Turki Al-Maliki, confirmed the destruction of ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh, as reported by Fox News.

The situation remains tense, with Saudi Arabia and its allies, including the United States, considering their next steps in response to the escalating conflict. The Saudi government has vowed to respond strongly to the Houthi attacks, which they have labeled as acts of war.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices