Trump's Midterm Blitz Continues In Arizona And Montana

President Donald Trump is intensifying his campaign efforts with rallies in Arizona and Montana as the midterm elections approach. On Wednesday (October 14), Trump will begin his day in Las Vegas before heading to Bullhead City, Arizona, where he will speak at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport. The rally, scheduled for 1 p.m. local time, will feature Congressman Andy Biggs, the Republican nominee for governor, as reported by The Hill.

Following the Arizona event, Trump will travel to Kalispell, Montana, for a rally at the Majestic Valley Arena in support of congressional candidate Aaron Flint. The Montana rally is set for 6:15 p.m. local time. Flint is running against Democrat Sam Forstag to replace retiring Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke in Montana's 1st Congressional District, according to RSBN.

These rallies are part of Trump's broader strategy to boost Republican voter turnout in traditionally red states. The Arizona gubernatorial race is particularly significant, with Biggs challenging Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, who is seeking reelection. Arizona is one of five states with Democratic governors up for reelection in states that supported Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump's campaign tour will continue with planned stops in Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, and other states as Republicans aim to maintain their congressional majorities and regain control of key governorships.