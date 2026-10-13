White House Asks Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle To Resign Over Misconduct Allegations

The White House has formally requested that Kimberly Guilfoyle, the U.S. ambassador to Greece, step down from her post amid an ongoing misconduct investigation. White House press secretary Katie Zacharia announced the decision during her first press briefing on Tuesday (October 13), stating, “We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign. She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well."

The call for Guilfoyle’s resignation follows a series of reports detailing allegations of improper and potentially illegal behavior, both before and during her time in Athens. Among the accusations are claims that Guilfoyle sought financial payments from a Trump donor in exchange for access to administration officials, accepted expensive gifts, and allowed a lobbyist for a Greek construction company into official meetings. A Trump donor, Eric Deters, alleged that Guilfoyle asked him to pay off a $100,000 credit card bill before her Senate confirmation, suggesting a “quid pro quo.” Deters did not provide the money, saying he lacked adequate liquid assets at the time.

In a statement posted on social media, Guilfoyle denied the accusations, writing, "These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity." She described her time as ambassador as "the honor of a lifetime" and reaffirmed her support for President Donald Trump and his policies.