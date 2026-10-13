White House Asks Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle To Resign Over Misconduct Allegations
By iHeartRadio
October 13, 2026
The White House has formally requested that Kimberly Guilfoyle, the U.S. ambassador to Greece, step down from her post amid an ongoing misconduct investigation. White House press secretary Katie Zacharia announced the decision during her first press briefing on Tuesday (October 13), stating, “We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign. She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well."
The call for Guilfoyle’s resignation follows a series of reports detailing allegations of improper and potentially illegal behavior, both before and during her time in Athens. Among the accusations are claims that Guilfoyle sought financial payments from a Trump donor in exchange for access to administration officials, accepted expensive gifts, and allowed a lobbyist for a Greek construction company into official meetings. A Trump donor, Eric Deters, alleged that Guilfoyle asked him to pay off a $100,000 credit card bill before her Senate confirmation, suggesting a “quid pro quo.” Deters did not provide the money, saying he lacked adequate liquid assets at the time.
In a statement posted on social media, Guilfoyle denied the accusations, writing, "These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity." She described her time as ambassador as "the honor of a lifetime" and reaffirmed her support for President Donald Trump and his policies.
Serving as the United States Ambassador to Greece has been the honor of a lifetime. I will forever be grateful to President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for entrusting me with the extraordinary privilege of representing the greatest country in the history of…— Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) October 13, 2026
Guilfoyle’s attorneys have denied any wrongdoing. They stated that Deters owed her money for previous speaking engagements and consulting work, and characterized the payment request as a routine business transaction, not corruption. Her legal team also denied accusations regarding travel and gifts, saying she followed all State Department regulations and federal reporting requirements.
The State Department’s Office of the Inspector General has launched an investigation into the allegations, though the department has declined to comment on details or the status of the inquiry. Several Democratic lawmakers, including Representative Gregory Meeks and Senator Jeanne Shaheen, have called for Guilfoyle to testify before Congress and for a thorough investigation into whether she solicited funds from other sources.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance initially defended Guilfoyle but later refrained from commenting on the growing allegations. During a recent trip to Athens, Rubio praised Guilfoyle’s work but criticized reporters for questioning him about the misconduct reports. President Donald Trump’s stance shifted in recent days, telling reporters Monday (October 12) that “we’re looking at it… We’re not happy,” referencing the accumulating reports against Guilfoyle.
Guilfoyle, who was sworn in as ambassador in September 2025, has not publicly addressed the allegations. The State Department has yet to name an interim ambassador. The investigation by the Office of the Inspector General is ongoing, and congressional calls for further inquiry continue.