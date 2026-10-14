Agnez Mo Making Her 'Debut' At Iconic Hollywood Attraction: 'Cats Out Of The Bag'

By Sarah Tate

October 14, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

Agnez Mo is getting her very own spotlight inside one of Hollywood's most iconic attractions.

On Wednesday (October 14), famed wax museum Madame Tussauds announced that the singer-actress, 40, is making her grand debut at the museum's location in Hollywood later this month. Madame Tussauds shared the announcement on social media, adding that the reveal for her wax figure is coming sometime in October 2026.

"Coming soon: Music sensation and actress Agnez Mo makes her Madame Tussauds Hollywood Debut ❤️‍🔥," the caption reads.

The reveal has seemingly been a long time coming as Agnez reshared the post on her Instagram Stories alongside her own caption, "🥹 cats out of the bag."

This won't be the first time Agnez's legacy has been honored by Madame Tussauds. Madame Tussauds Singapore unveiled her was figure in 2022, making her the first Indonesian celebrity wax figure in the museum's walk of fame, according to the museum's website.

"I am really honoured to be invited to have my own figure, as Madame Tussauds is such an iconic place to be at," Agnez said at the time. "It gives me the opportunity to let people around the world learn about my work, and my story — that it is about a girl who has a dream, and who has the tenacity to make it happen. That my art and my purpose in life is not about fame, but it's about creating a legacy."

Agnez Mo
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