Agnez Mo Making Her 'Debut' At Iconic Hollywood Attraction: 'Cats Out Of The Bag'

Agnez Mo is getting her very own spotlight inside one of Hollywood's most iconic attractions.

On Wednesday (October 14), famed wax museum Madame Tussauds announced that the singer-actress, 40, is making her grand debut at the museum's location in Hollywood later this month. Madame Tussauds shared the announcement on social media, adding that the reveal for her wax figure is coming sometime in October 2026.

"Coming soon: Music sensation and actress Agnez Mo makes her Madame Tussauds Hollywood Debut ❤️‍🔥," the caption reads.

The reveal has seemingly been a long time coming as Agnez reshared the post on her Instagram Stories alongside her own caption, "🥹 cats out of the bag."