A$AP Rocky and FERG have been friends for years and have made plenty of hits together. After coming up with the A$AP Mob, their working relationship went south when FERG decided to drop "A$AP" from his stage name in 2024. At the time, FERG said he still has love for the A$AP Mob, but claimed it was "a thing of the past" and that the group wasn't operating the way it used to. In a new interview BET aired in August, Rocky said he was "hurt" by FERG's move.



"FERG dropping A$AP hurt me as well," Rocky explained. "I'm guessing he always felt like he was in my shadow or I was big homie and that's not the case. Even if the shoe fits, wear it, but like at the same time I was none of them n***as boss and I never wanted that. I was they brother. So for FERG to wait 'til before the first day of my trial to be in the interview talking about he dropped his name — you been dropped your name from FERG, but when I look on Instagram it still say 'A$AP FERG.' So why you in interviews going so hard about changing your name?"



"It just felt like some sucker s**t and I ain't really like that," Rocky added. "That hurt me, but I don't got no bad blood towards FERG like me and FERG could hash it out any day now 'cause I love FERG. FERG never really stabbed me in the back like too crazy or nothing like that."



Rocky may have felt some type of way, but he emphasized that he's willing to resolve his issues with FERG. Now it seems like he's doing what he can to mend their friendship.