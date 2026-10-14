Bank Of America Fined $1.2B For Money Laundering Violations

Bank of America faces over $1.2 billion in penalties for alleged violations of anti-money laundering and sanction laws, according to the U.S. Treasury Department. The fines are related to the bank's failure to report more than $5 billion in suspicious transactions, some of which were linked to "Chinese Money Laundering Networks."

The Treasury's advisory to financial institutions highlights concerns about Chinese money laundering networks working with Mexican drug cartels. These operations reportedly help bypass Chinese currency controls, as noted by The Hill.

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCen) has released a report detailing the expansion of these networks beyond drug cartels, involving activities like human trafficking and money laundering through adult senior day care centers in New York. FinCen analyzed over 137,000 Bank Secrecy Act reports from January 2020 to December 2024, accounting for around $312 billion in suspicious activity.

This penalty follows a $350 million fine imposed on American Express for similar allegations. The Treasury Department's actions are part of a broader effort to monitor and curb money laundering activities that fuel the illegal drug trade, as reported by FOX 56 News.