Beach Boys' Al Jardine Breaks Silence On Mike Love's Recent Performance: 'I'm Speechless'

Al Jardine was left “shocked” and “really depressed” after watching former bandmate Mike Love perform with the Beach Boys while facing serious health challenges.

Love, 85, took performed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Sunday (Oct. 11), remaining seated for much of the show and telling fans he’s been dealing with health issues a while.

Jardine, 84, told Rolling Stone he hopes Love doesn’t perform too many more shows in his current condition.

“Obviously, he’s a total pro," he told the outlet. "He wants to be on stage, but he just doesn’t know how not to do it. He doesn’t know what else to do, so I think he’s trapped.”

Earlier this week, Love's longtime friend, actor John Stamos, shared an emotional update about the Beach Boy.

“Mike is a fighter,” Stamos wrote on Sunday (Oct. 11). “Despite doctors, family and friends urging him to focus on his health, he insists on being on stage.”

The "God Only Knows" hitmakers canceled a slew of shows due to Love's health issues prior to the band performing on Sunday. They're slated to next play Oct. 19 in Calgary.