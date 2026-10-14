Blueface & Chrisean Rock Get Eye-Popping Tattoos Following Engagement

Blue and Chrisean got fresh ink days after getting engaged at a nightclub in Arizona. In footage TMZ published earlier this week, you can see the rapper and his on-and-off girlfriend partying at Problem Lounge in Scottsdale, AZ, when a bottle girl holds up a massive sign that says "Will you marry me?" Chrisean looks at Blue in shock after he got down on one knee. Chrisean seemingly said "yes" after she covered Blueface's face with kisses.



After years of going back and forth online, the two polarizing figures reunited two months ago while Blueface was expecting another child with his ex-girlfriend, Neveah. Blue and Chrisean rekindled their relationship in August during a weekend-long trip in Miami. In one clip from their livestreamed activities, Chrisean even claimed that they were "bigger than JAY-Z and Beyoncé."



See more photos of the couple since their reunion below.