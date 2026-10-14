Chris Brown’s Ex-Housekeeper Reportedly Wants Him Arrested

Avila claims the details Brown's team sent her so far are incomplete and “calls into question the accuracy and completeness of [Chris’] disclosure with respect to payment sources associated with his ongoing tour.” Brown and Usher are currently on the road for their "R&B Tour." The massive tour has already earned over $100 million and is rumored to head overseas. Avila is set to receive proceeds from the tour to satisfy the payment, but it's not clear when she'll receive them. The tour is set to end in Tampa, Fla., on December 12.



Brown has yet to comment on Avila's latest request. He could be more focused on his upcoming sentencing hearing in London. The Grammy Award-winning singer is due back in court on October 26 after he pleaded guilty to affray, which is defined as "using or threatening unlawful physical violence in a way that causes a reasonable person at the scene to fear for their safety." The charge stems from a brawl Brown and his co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu were allegedly involved in at a London nightclub in 2023. In the U.K., an affray charge carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison and/or a fine.