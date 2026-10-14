Diddy Hospitalized After Prison Fight

Sean "Diddy" Combs was hospitalized over the weekend after suffering a head injury during a prison fight at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. According to TMZ, the incident involved a confrontation with a Jamaican drug lord, reportedly over a loss of privileges following an NBC News report about Diddy's luxurious prison lifestyle.

Diddy, 56, was transported to a nearby medical center early Saturday morning (October 10) for treatment. NewsNation reports that he was conscious and speaking when he returned to the prison before sunrise. Both Diddy and the other inmate involved in the altercation are now in solitary confinement.

Diddy is serving a 50-month sentence for transporting women for prostitution, including his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura. His release date has been pushed back to March 2, 2028, from the original date of January 21, 2028. The Federal Bureau of Prisons has not commented on Diddy's condition, citing privacy and security reasons.

Representatives for Diddy have stated, "We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances. Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out."