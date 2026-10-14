Florida Executes Death Row Inmate James Robertson

The state of Florida executed James Robertson, a 63-year-old death row inmate, on Tuesday (October 13) at Florida State Prison. Robertson was pronounced dead by lethal injection at 12:32 p.m. Eastern time, according to ABC7NY. He was sentenced to death for the 2008 murder of his cellmate, Frank Hart, whom he strangled while Hart slept. Robertson had pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and waived all appeals, stating he committed the crime to be placed on death row.

Robertson's execution was the 17th in Florida this year, amid increased scrutiny over the death penalty in the United States. The execution followed a failed attempt in Tennessee involving Christa Pike, who survived two lethal doses of pentobarbital. The Guardian reported that Florida Department of Corrections spokesperson Jordan Kirkland assured the public that Florida's lethal injection process is "humane and dignified."

Originally, Florida had planned to execute two inmates on Tuesday, but Governor Ron DeSantis withdrew the death warrant for 74-year-old William Lee Thompson last week. Although DeSantis did not provide a reason, WESH noted that Thompson's attorneys claim he suffers from dementia and poor health. Thompson remains on death row, and a new death warrant could be issued in the future.

DeSantis, who leaves office in January, has overseen a record number of executions during his tenure, with 19 carried out in 2025. Two more executions are scheduled for this year: William Reaves, 77, on October 20, and Jesse Guardado, 64, on November 5. If these proceed as planned, Florida will match its 2025 total of 19 executions.