'Girls' Cast Reuniting For Limited Revival 10 Years After Finale

"We always said we would only return to Girls if there was a specific story we were burning to tell," she said. "I've missed these characters, but for a long time I couldn't quite picture them in the present day. Then, right around my 40th birthday, they started talking to me in the shower. And, as you may remember, once this fivesome starts talking it's pretty hard to get them to stop."

She continued, "It's rare that you get the chance to return to something that changed your life with the gift of hindsight and a whole new level of gratitude and understanding. I love these girls (and boy), our friends at HBO, and all the people who have continued to discover the show and remind us afresh why we do this, which is the joy of being together ... and the chance to wear yellow mesh."

Girls originally aired for six season on HBO before coming to an end in 2017 and earned several awards nominations during its tenure.

"We're thrilled to have Lena turn her gaze from the tumult of one's twenties to the milestone of turning 40," said Amy Gravitt, executive VP and head of HBO and HBO Max comedy programming. "To say the world has changed since we last saw Hannah, Marnie, Shoshanna, Jessa and Elijah is a massive understatement, but we know fans — old and new – will be happy to see how they've grown and relieved to see that they're still the Girls we knew way back when."

The Girls revival goes into production in 2027.