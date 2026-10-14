GloRilla’s Sister 'BroRilla' Offers Apology For Outrageous Family Feud

Victoria Woods recalled how much she had given to others and the favors she had done since she achieved viral fame earlier this year. Woods gained thousands of followers back in February after she claimed Glo doesn't associate with her family and that her mother worked a normal job at FedEx. Her allegations sparked discourse across social media, which prompted GloRilla herself to respond with her parents by her side. She threw her sister under the bus by bringing up some old family drama.



“You don't have to say everything you did to me as a kid,” she said. “I was a minor, so half of it ain't public record. I ain't gonna talk about how you got me sent to jail for a whole week."



Since then, BroRilla has capitalized on the moment and even got into music herself. She recently impressed fans with her latest song, "Memphian." Fans appreciated her fresh flow and actually called for her and her sister to collaborate. Watch the music video below.