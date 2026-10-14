How You Can Win A Trip For A Holiday Celebration With The Jonas Brothers

The holidays will be burnin' up for one lucky fan who will get a chance to celebrate the festive season with the Jonas Brothers on tour.

iHeartRadio is giving one lucky winner and a guest the opportunity for an unforgettable holiday celebration of a flyaway trip and VIP experience to see the Jonas Brothers live in Anaheim, California, on their Burning Up Tour.

Provided by Live Nation, the grand prize winner will receive roundtrip airfare for two to Anaheim as well as two-night hotel accommodations, a $200 gift card to cover ground transportation and two tickets to see the Jonas Brothers at the Honda Center in Anaheim on December 2.

The winner will also get two passes for the VIP Lounge and Holiday Toast, a backstage holiday photo opportunity with the JoBros and a Jonas Brothers Holiday Haul with exclusive band merch and other holiday-themed gifts.

The sweepstakes runs Monday, October 12 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 25. Listeners can enter once daily by clicking the contest link on participating stations on the free iHeartRadio app and entering to win and even receive bonus entries for listening to the station on iHeartRadio.

For more details and how to enter, visit iHeart.com or check out the iHeartRadio app.