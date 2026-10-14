Joni Mitchell Becomes A U.S. Citizen

Joni Mitchell has officially become a U.S. citizen after more than six decades of calling the country her home.

The legendary singer-songwriter, who was born in Canada, shared the milestone on Instagram Tuesday (Oct. 13), posting a photo of herself standing in front of American flags with the caption, “A journey that began 62 years ago.”

The "Both Sides Now" singer also shared a video capturing the moment she was introduced as “Joni Mitchell, Canada,” prompting applause from the audience as she stood up.

Born in Alberta in 1943, Mitchell moved to the United States in 1965. She began pursuing a solo career two years later and released her debut album, Song to a Seagull, in 1968. She has since released 18 studio albums and become one of the most influential singer-songwriters of her generation.

Over the years, Mitchell has spoken about being a Canadian living in the U.S. During her 2024 Hollywood Bowl concert, dubbed the “Joni Jam,” she encouraged fans to vote ahead of the presidential election.

“I wish I could vote — I’m Canadian,” she told the crowd, according to NME. “One of those lousy immigrants.”

Now, after 62 years in the U.S., Mitchell has reached a milestone that gives her American story a new chapter.