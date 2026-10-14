Kamala Harris Calls For International AI Standards

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has called for urgent international cooperation to establish safety standards for artificial intelligence (AI), warning that the opportunity to do so is rapidly closing. Speaking at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul, South Korea, Harris emphasized the need for immediate action to address three existential threats posed by AI: cybersecurity risks, AI-enabled weapons, and systems escaping human control. She urged the United States to engage with China on creating global AI standards, despite the broader strategic rivalry between the two nations.

Harris stated, "There is room for cooperation where our interests are aligned," and advocated for "healthy and robust competition, but not conflict." She criticized President Donald Trump's approach to AI, particularly his "erratic tariffs" and the transactional nature of his policies, which she argued have diminished U.S. global influence. Harris praised South Korean investments in U.S. industries, including shipbuilding and semiconductors, as "immensely significant and valued" and called for renewed U.S. commitment to South Korea in light of growing cooperation among North Korea, Russia, China, and Iran.

Harris's speech comes as she campaigns for Democratic candidates ahead of the 2026 U.S. midterm elections and considers another bid for the presidency in 2028. She expressed confidence in the Democrats' chances, predicting a majority in the House of Representatives and a strong possibility of taking the Senate, which would enhance Congress's influence on domestic and foreign policy, including AI regulation.

In a report by Forbes, Harris compared the current situation with AI to past international efforts to regulate nuclear technology, stressing the importance of establishing global standards for testing and transparency. She argued against the notion that the U.S. must choose between winning the AI race and ensuring AI safety, stating that both goals can be achieved simultaneously.

Harris's call for cooperation contrasts with President Trump's stance, as he has dismissed AI safety concerns as a "hoax" and emphasized the importance of winning the AI race against China. According to The Next Web, Harris has also proposed the creation of a new federal entity to oversee AI development and testing, as well as a treaty with countries including China to regulate dangerous uses and development speed.