LA Archdiocese Calls For Prayers For Pope

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles is urging Catholics to pray for Pope Leo XIV after the Vatican announced that he has lung cancer and is recovering from surgery. The call for prayers came after the pope revealed during his Angelus address on Sunday (October 11) that doctors had found a "small, localized nodule" in his lung. He underwent surgery on Tuesday (October 13) in Rome, where doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung, according to the Holy See Press Office.

The archdiocese invited the community to join in a "spiritual bouquet" for the pontiff, describing it as "a collection of prayers and acts of love offered for someone's intentions." The Vatican stated that the surgery marks the first major health event of Leo's 17-month pontificate. The pope's decision to disclose his health condition publicly reflects an unusual level of transparency, as noted by Daily Press.

Pope Leo, 71, is considered otherwise healthy and fit, which are positive factors for his recovery. Oncologists say that if the nodule is cancerous, his prognosis is "excellent" since it was removed at an early stage, according to The Star.

Before the surgery, Leo continued his regular duties, including presiding over an audience with a Rome-based charity and receiving a donation from them. He spoke in a strong, clear voice, praising their service and sacrifice, as reported by KING 5.

The Vatican has canceled all of Leo's audiences through October 20, and it remains unclear if his upcoming trip to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru in November will be affected. Despite the surgery, Leo remains in charge of the Vatican, even when unconscious during the procedure.