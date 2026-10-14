Lele Pons, Howie D & More Among Revealed Presenters At 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina Miami

The stars are coming out for the 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina. iHeartRadio has revealed its lineup of celebrity presenters and attendees, including Lele Pons, Howie D of the Backstreet Boys and Miss Universe Cuba 2026 Mia Dio. They'll join a powerhouse bill led by Anuel AA and Myke Towers at Miami's Kaseya Center on Saturday, October 17.

The annual concert celebrates the power of Latin music and will broadcast on iHeartRadio Latin stations nationwide. Limited tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com.

2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina Presenters and Attendees

Chikybombom

El Papi Will

Erick Brian

George Harris

Gustavo Trujillo

Howie D of the Backstreet Boys

Lele Pons

Luis “The Stache” Hernandez, UFC fighter and Miami-Dade Sheriff Deputy

Max Luiz

Mia Dio, Miss Universe Cuba 2026

Who's Performing at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina 2026

Enrique Santos, president of iHeartLatino and iHeartRadio personality, hosts the main stage event. The night features performances by:

Anuel AA

Myke Towers

Farruko

Manuel Turizo

Eladio Carrión

FloyyMenor

Greeicy

Alleh

Rey Tony Y Helabusador “Los Titi”

This year's event will also honor Lin-Manuel Miranda with the 2026 iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award. The Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner is the creative force behind “Hamilton” and “In the Heights.”

The celebration starts early. The 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina Kick Off Party is a free public event on Thursday, October 15, from 8 to 10 p.m. at Miami Design District's Jungle Plaza.Enrique Santos and Dayanara Torres, co-host of “The Enrique Santos Morning Show,” host the party. It features Tony Succar's “Unity: The Latin Tribute to Michael Jackson,” with special guest performances by:

Jean Rodriguez

Anthony Ramos

Howie D of the Backstreet Boys

COASTCITY

Leslie Grace

Event Details: Dates, Times and Venues