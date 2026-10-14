Matchbox Twenty Announce 30th Anniversary Tour: 'It's Worth Celebrating'

Matchbox Twenty are hitting the road for a 52-date tour celebrating 30 years of their 1996 LP Yourself or Someone Like You — and they’re bringing the All-American Rejects and other special guests along for the ride.

The Grammy-nominated rockers announced their "30th Anniversary Tour" on Tuesday (Oct. 13), marking three decades since the release of their debut album.

“Thirty years in, to be looking back fondly on the music and the audience that made this journey possible is both inspiring and worth celebrating,” guitarist Kyle Cook told PEOPLE on Tuesday (Oct. 13).

The tour kicks off May 15 in Birmingham, Alabama, and runs through August 12, with stops in major cities including Los Angeles, Nashville and Toronto. The Wallflowers, David Gray, O.A.R., and Matt Nathanson will also join the band on select dates.

The iconic album spawned hits including "3 A.M.," "Real World" and "Back 2 Good."

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. local time.