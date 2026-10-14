New Sunscreen Ingredient Hits U.S. Shelves After FDA Approval

For the first time in more than 25 years, Americans have a new sunscreen option — and products containing the newly approved ingredient are now arriving on store shelves.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved bemotrizinol — also known as BEMT — on Monday (June 9), marking the first new active sunscreen ingredient cleared for use in the U.S. in over two decades. According to ABC News, products from Neutrogena and other manufacturers are now hitting store shelves across the country.

BEMT is the first single chemical-based sunscreen ingredient in the U.S. to offer broad-spectrum protection — meaning it blocks both UVA and UVB rays in one molecule. Previously, manufacturers had to combine multiple ingredients to cover both types of ultraviolet radiation.

UVB rays cause most sunburn, while UVA rays pose the greatest risk of skin cancer and wrinkles. As reported by the American Journal of Managed Care, BEMT retains more than 90% of its protective capacity after extended sun exposure — far more stable than avobenzone, the only other non-mineral filter in the U.S. with meaningful UVA coverage.

The ingredient also addresses a cosmetic barrier that has kept many people — especially those with darker skin tones — from using mineral-based sunscreens. Unlike zinc oxide, BEMT leaves no white cast and feels lighter on the skin.

According to the AIM at Skin Cancer Foundation, bemotrizinol has been used in Europe since 2000 and is also available in Australia, parts of Asia, and Latin America. The gap came down to how the U.S. regulates sunscreen: the FDA treats it as an over-the-counter drug, while the European Union classifies it as a cosmetic — a distinction that made the American approval process far longer and more demanding.

Dermatologists and skin cancer advocates say people with a history of skin cancer or high UV exposure should continue using their current broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher sunscreen and consult a doctor before making any changes.

Standard reapplication guidance still applies: every two hours when outdoors, and more often when swimming or sweating.