New York City Council To Vote Next Week On Carriage Horse Ban

The New York City Council is set to vote on a bill next week that would ban horse-drawn carriages in Central Park, a tradition that has been part of the city for 168 years. The proposed legislation, known as Romanch's Law, is named after Romanch Mahajan, an 18-year-old tourist from India who died in June after a horse-drawn carriage accident in the park. The bill would prohibit the issuance of new licenses for horse-drawn carriages and phase out the industry by June 1, 2028, according to ABC7 Chicago.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and City Council Speaker Julie Menin have reached an agreement on the bill, which includes a city-run "workforce transition program" for carriage drivers who will need new employment. The program will offer job placement, training, career counseling, and financial compensation, as reported by Fox News.

The bill gained momentum after Mahajan's tragic death, which was one of several incidents involving horse-drawn carriages in Central Park over the past 13 months. NewsWest9 reports that the Central Park Conservancy and animal welfare advocates have long pushed for the ban, citing public safety concerns.

The Transport Workers Union, representing the carriage drivers, opposes the bill, arguing it lacks meaningful economic relief for workers. TWU President John Samuelsen criticized the bill, stating it "has no meaningful economic relief for workers" and accused city leaders of political opportunism.

The City Council will vote on the bill on October 22. If passed, the legislation will require horses to be retired to sanctuaries and prevent them from being sold to slaughterhouses.