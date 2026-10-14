Ohtani To Stay In Dodgers' Lineup For NLCS Game 3

Shohei Ohtani will remain in the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night (October 14). Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Ohtani, despite a slump, is determined to contribute to the team's success. "He was very convicted that he is onto something mechanically (with his swing)," Roberts said, according to Sportsnet. "He was adamant that he can help us."

Ohtani, who is batting .150 over six postseason games, has struggled with injuries to his right biceps and left knee. However, he insists these issues should not prevent him from performing. "The symptoms have subdued a lot," Ohtani said through a translator, as reported by The Asahi Shimbun. "The symptoms shouldn’t be the reason why I can’t hit."

The Dodgers, trailing 2-0 in the series, will rely on two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to start against the Brewers' Robert Gasser. Snell aims to improve from his last outing, where he pitched 3 2/3 innings against Atlanta. "Just a lot of time talking to myself, figuring out where I need to get to," Snell said, as noted by MLB.com.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy acknowledged Ohtani's potential impact, recalling his performance in last year's NLCS. "You can’t forget that, his capabilities," Murphy said. The Dodgers hope Ohtani can break out of his slump and help them turn the series around.