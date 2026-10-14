One In Six U.S. Teens Report Anxiety

A recent study published in JAMA Pediatrics reveals that about one in six U.S. teenagers report moderate to severe anxiety symptoms. The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Connecticut, analyzed data from the 2024 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, which included responses from over 15,000 adolescents aged 12 to 20. This marks the first national survey in two decades to assess anxiety symptoms among U.S. teens.

According to ABC News, nearly two-thirds of adolescents with severe anxiety also met criteria for severe depression, and almost half reported suicidal thoughts. The study highlights the urgent need for early identification and intervention, as well as improved access to mental health care for adolescents.

The study's lead author, Greg Rhee, Ph.D., emphasized the importance of this new data, stating, "We will be able to track anxiety trends among adolescents over time, spot new disparities as they emerge, and measure whether efforts to improve access to treatment are working."

The study also found that female adolescents are nearly twice as likely as males to report severe anxiety symptoms. Dr. Chanelle Ramsubick, a child and adolescent psychiatrist, suggested that societal expectations may contribute to this disparity, as young girls often feel pressure to perform in certain ways.

Despite the prevalence of anxiety, nearly half of those with severe symptoms reported not seeking care in the past year. Factors such as stigma, a shortage of mental health professionals, and financial barriers may contribute to this gap in treatment, as noted by Rhee.

For parents and caregivers, modeling strong coping behaviors and fostering open communication with teens are recommended strategies. Encouraging healthy habits and regular pediatric check-ups can also help address mental health concerns early on.

Anyone who needs support can call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at any time.