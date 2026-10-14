Pennsylvania Woman Accused Of Killing Husband, Son At Resort

A Pennsylvania woman, Metallica Rose Harrison, is accused of fatally stabbing her husband and three-year-old son at the Great Wolf Lodge in the Pocono Mountains. Authorities responded to a 911 call from Harrison, who reportedly said she needed help dying to "join her husband and son," according to a criminal complaint.

The incident occurred on Monday (October 12) in a guest room at the resort. Harrison allegedly told the dispatcher that her husband and son were "already gone" and expressed frustration that she was unable to harm herself further. Upon arrival, officers found her husband, Charles Harrison, with multiple stab wounds, and their son, identified as T.H., with a single stab wound, as reported by 6abc.

Harrison, who had cuts on her wrist and superficial neck wounds, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. During the ambulance ride, she reportedly expressed regret over the situation, saying, "I f---ed up, I f---ed up," according to the complaint. She is charged with two counts of criminal homicide and is currently in custody without bail, awaiting a preliminary hearing, as reported by the Free Press.

The Monroe County District Attorney, Mike Mancuso, described the case as a "violent domestic tragedy" and emphasized that it was an isolated incident with no threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing, with autopsies for the victims scheduled later this week, according to the Star Gazette.

The Great Wolf Lodge is cooperating with local law enforcement, expressing deep sadness over the incident. "Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of those affected," the company said in a statement.

Anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide or concerned about a loved one can call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for support.