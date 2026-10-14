Phillies Keeping Mattingly As Manager Through 2028

The Philadelphia Phillies have decided to keep Don Mattingly as their full-time manager, signing him to a two-year contract through the 2028 season. The team made the announcement on Wednesday (October 14), removing the interim tag from Mattingly, who took over in May after the Phillies fired Rob Thomson following a 9-19 start. Mattingly guided the team to a 79-55 record for the rest of the season, securing a National League wild-card berth with a win on the final day of the regular season, as reported by LiveMint.

Despite the turnaround, Mattingly's promotion to full-time manager was not guaranteed. The Phillies nearly missed the playoffs after a 3-6 finish in their last nine games and were eliminated by the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card Series. During this period, Mattingly faced criticism for his bullpen management, according to Yahoo Sports.

The Phillies had initially pursued former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora for the position both when Thomson was fired and again after the 2026 season, but Cora declined both times. With a potential lockout looming due to the expiring collective-bargaining agreement, Mattingly's familiarity with the team offers continuity, Crossing Broad reports.

Mattingly, 65, has a long history in major league baseball, having managed the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins before joining the Phillies. He was named NL Manager of the Year in 2020 while with the Marlins. As a player, he was a captain for the New York Yankees, won the 1985 AL MVP, and made six All-Star teams.

Both Mattingly and Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski are scheduled to speak at a press conference on Thursday (October 15).