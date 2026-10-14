Reflecting Pool Being Refilled After Repairs

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., is being refilled after months of renovations and setbacks. The National Park Service began the refilling process on Monday (October 12), following extensive repairs to the pool's blue coating, which started peeling earlier this year. The renovation has cost approximately $15 million, significantly more than the initial estimate of $1 million to $2 million, according to FOX 5 DC.

An inspection identified at least 85 areas where the coating failed, with investigators citing installation errors and insufficient drying time as the causes. President Donald Trump had previously blamed vandalism for the damage, but federal prosecutors later dropped charges against individuals accused of damaging the pool, acknowledging that the issues were due to a rushed and flawed installation, as reported by Newsweek.

The project, initially announced by President Trump in April, was intended to be a quick and cost-effective refurbishment. However, it expanded into a multimillion-dollar undertaking, with the pool being drained twice for repairs. The National Park Service has not announced when the pool will be completely filled or when the surrounding security fencing will be removed.